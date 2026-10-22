NSA warns AI cyberattacks exploit PHP, exposing SBI and eMudhra

Hackers can now use these PHP flaws to take over entire sites, putting platforms like WordPress at risk.

Security experts warn that AI is making old defenses less effective.

Companies are scrambling: some are patching systems fast, while others might even need to go offline until it's safe.

As cybersecurity expert and Chief Operating Officer at Mumbai-based consulting firm Open Security Alliance LLP Dinesh O Bareja puts it, "AI-powered tools could fundamentally change the speed and scale of cyberattacks, but their use by organized cybercrime groups and advanced persistent threat (APT) actors was yet to become mainstream," so staying updated and alert has never been more important.