NSA warns AI cyberattacks exploit PHP, exposing SBI and eMudhra
A wave of cyberattacks powered by AI is shaking up the tech world, especially because they're targeting PHP, a language that runs many websites you visit.
The NSA is urging quick fixes, since even big names like State Bank of India and eMudhra have had customer data and digital certificates exposed.
PHP flaws put WordPress at risk
Hackers can now use these PHP flaws to take over entire sites, putting platforms like WordPress at risk.
Security experts warn that AI is making old defenses less effective.
Companies are scrambling: some are patching systems fast, while others might even need to go offline until it's safe.
As cybersecurity expert and Chief Operating Officer at Mumbai-based consulting firm Open Security Alliance LLP Dinesh O Bareja puts it, "AI-powered tools could fundamentally change the speed and scale of cyberattacks, but their use by organized cybercrime groups and advanced persistent threat (APT) actors was yet to become mainstream," so staying updated and alert has never been more important.