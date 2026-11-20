Turns out the outage happened while the agency was installing security patches for PHP vulnerabilities. Some systems just didn't restart right.

Even so, the NSA kept its main intelligence work going thanks to backup systems.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said it was all part of "The patching that has gone on following that has caused some of these systems to not come back up when you patch them as expected.", and multiple US officials said it wasn't believed to be the result of a cyberattack.