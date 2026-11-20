NSA's NSANet restored after nearly 4-day outage at Fort Meade
The NSA's top-secret internal network, NSANet, is up and running again after being down for almost four days.
The glitch left many staff at Fort Meade unable to access key systems, but things are mostly back to normal now and employees have been told to return by midday.
NSA outage tied to PHP patching
Turns out the outage happened while the agency was installing security patches for PHP vulnerabilities. Some systems just didn't restart right.
Even so, the NSA kept its main intelligence work going thanks to backup systems.
Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said it was all part of "The patching that has gone on following that has caused some of these systems to not come back up when you patch them as expected.", and multiple US officials said it wasn't believed to be the result of a cyberattack.
NSA incident highlights infrastructure update challenges
This isn't the only recent tech hiccup for big US organizations. It shows how tricky it can be to update critical digital infrastructure without causing headaches.
Still, the NSA managed to keep national security on track through it all.