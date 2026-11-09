NSE launches direct to chip liquid cooling to scale GPUs
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is stepping up its tech by rolling out Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling (DCLC) in its data center.
This upgrade means NSE can boost its AI computing with multiple GPUs, starting with more than 80 this quarter and designed to scale up to 224 across high-density racks.
First DCLC in India capital markets
This is the first time India's capital markets have seen DCLC in action, making high-density AI computing possible while keeping things cool and energy-efficient.
CTO Sampath Manickam shared that as AI takes off, the growing adoption of AI was bringing significantly higher demands on computing density, power, and cooling requirements.
The move is part of NSE's bigger plan to use advanced tech for better performance and greener operations, keeping it ahead in the digital race.