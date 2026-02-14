NSIL partners with GalaxEye for satellite data distribution

NSIL has joined forces with GalaxEye, marking the first time NSIL has partnered with a domestic private player to distribute satellite data. Together, they'll distribute advanced satellite data from a 10-satellite constellation to be deployed over the next four years—helping plug gaps for both government and commercial users.

Drishti will be India's largest privately-built satellite Mission Drishti, launching early 2026, is India's largest privately-built satellite at approximately 150-160kg.

It's the world's first to combine Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and a multispectral imager on one platform—so it can snap clear images day or night, in any weather.

Drishti's tech can reduce 400MB of raw SAR data Drishti's tech can reduce 400MB of raw SAR data to less than 1.5MB and can process that data in under 10 minutes, delivering info-packed images.

This means better tools for everything from disaster response and border security to smarter farming and infrastructure checks.