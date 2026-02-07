NSO's eSankhyiki now has an MCP server for better data access

The National Statistics Office (NSO) just dropped a beta version of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for eSankhyiki. Now, you can connect AI tools straight to huge datasets—no need to download giant files or wrestle with messy spreadsheets. Real-time queries and easy app integration are finally here.

The MCP server is designed to streamline data access This new server lets you pull stats directly into your apps, automate reports, and access tons of data sources through one link.

It's all about building a smoother data experience for India—helping everyone from students to startups make smarter decisions on the fly.

The beta version covers 7 major products eSankhyiki isn't messing around—it covers everything from labor surveys to price indexes and environmental stats.

The beta includes seven major products like the Consumer Price Index and National Account Statistics, so there's plenty to explore.