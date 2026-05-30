NTSB pulls files after AI reconstructed UPS 2976 cockpit audio
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) just pulled thousands of investigation files after AI tools managed to recreate protected cockpit audio from images they had posted online.
This happened during the UPS Flight 2976 crash probe in Louisville, where all 15 people on board lost their lives.
It turns out, the spectrogram images (basically visual sound data) were enough for advanced technology to piece together what was said in the cockpit.
NTSB pauses access, reviewing 41 files
After realizing the risk, NTSB paused public access to its case files for a full review: 41 are still being checked.
Chair Jennifer Homendy stressed that sharing cockpit voice recordings is strictly off-limits, a rule set back in 1988 to protect privacy and keep investigations fair.
While most files are back up, this case really highlights how new technology like AI can make sensitive information much more vulnerable than before.