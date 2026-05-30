NTSB pulls files after AI reconstructed UPS 2976 cockpit audio Technology May 30, 2026

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) just pulled thousands of investigation files after AI tools managed to recreate protected cockpit audio from images they had posted online.

This happened during the UPS Flight 2976 crash probe in Louisville, where all 15 people on board lost their lives.

It turns out, the spectrogram images (basically visual sound data) were enough for advanced technology to piece together what was said in the cockpit.