NTU Singapore develops 10 nm semi transparent window solar cells
Imagine your window charging your phone!
Researchers at NTU Singapore have made ultrathin, semi-transparent solar cells that turn ordinary glass into energy generators.
These cells are just 10 nanometers thick, let in plenty of light (41%), and still manage a decent 7.6% efficiency, so your windows can stay clear while helping power up the city.
NTU files patent for perovskite film
These solar cells could show up in everything from smart glasses to car sunroofs, making urban spaces more eco-friendly without changing their look.
The team used a cleaner manufacturing process that skips toxic solvents and makes large-scale production easier.
But there's a catch: the material is still vulnerable to moisture and sunlight, so durability is a work in progress.
NTU has filed a patent for its ultrathin perovskite film structure through NTUitive and is teaming up with industry partners to validate and standardize the thermal evaporation manufacturing process.