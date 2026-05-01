NTU Singapore develops 10 nm semi transparent window solar cells

NTU files patent for perovskite film

These solar cells could show up in everything from smart glasses to car sunroofs, making urban spaces more eco-friendly without changing their look.

The team used a cleaner manufacturing process that skips toxic solvents and makes large-scale production easier.

But there's a catch: the material is still vulnerable to moisture and sunlight, so durability is a work in progress.

NTU has filed a patent for its ultrathin perovskite film structure through NTUitive and is teaming up with industry partners to validate and standardize the thermal evaporation manufacturing process.