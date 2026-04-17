Apple, Google host 'nudify' apps despite policies banning them

A recent investigation by the Tech Transparency Project (TTP) has revealed that both Apple and Google are hosting and promoting so-called "nudify" apps on their platforms. These artificial intelligence (AI) applications can be easily found on the Apple Store and Google Play Store with simple search terms. The report claims that these apps have been downloaded hundreds of millions of times and generated significant revenue for their developers.

Musk's response Elon Musk's response to nudify apps Elon Musk, the owner of AI chat app Grok, which has also been criticized for generating sexual content, responded to the news. He took to X, the social media platform he owns, and asked "Well, how about that ... ? " The question was in reference to the TTP's investigation into nudify apps and their presence on major tech platforms.

App impact Apps downloaded 483 million times, generated $122 million revenue The TTP report revealed that nudify apps have been downloaded a staggering 483 million times and generated $122 million in revenue. The findings came as a follow-up to the group's January report, which first highlighted the issue of such apps slipping through app review processes. Despite their own policies against non-consensual intimate imagery, deepfakes, or overtly sexual content, both Apple and Google continue to host these apps on their platforms.

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App count Apps rated 'E' for Everyone or 13+ The TTP investigation found 46 nudify apps on the Apple Store and 49 on Google Play. This is almost the same number as in its January report. Many of these apps are rated "E" for Everyone or 13+, with some developers based in China using vague descriptions to avoid detection. Some apps even raised age ratings or added filters only after media scrutiny.

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Action taken Apple removed 15, Google suspended 7 After the TTP shared its findings, Apple removed 15 nudify apps while Google suspended seven. This comes after more than 24 apps were removed following the January investigation but continued to reappear on these platforms. Both companies have said they investigate violations and take action against such content. However, the TTP report has called them "key participants in the spread" of these tools as they profit directly from in-app purchases, subscriptions, and advertising revenue.