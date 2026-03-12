Nuro's driverless cars are heading to Japan
Nuro, the company behind those cute autonomous delivery vehicles, is taking its tech global, starting with Japan.
Soon, Toyota Prius cars loaded with Nuro's self-driving system will hit Japanese roads to gather local driving data.
This move follows a fresh $106 million funding round that puts Nuro's value at $6 billion and builds on its US tour across 59 cities.
Nuro driver will soon be driving in Japan
Nuro Driver uses powerful AI software running on NVIDIA and Arm chips to deliver SAE Level 4 autonomy, meaning it can handle most driving without any human input.
With over 1.2 million miles of safe driverless experience already, the team is excited to see how their system adapts to Japan's left-side driving and busy city streets.
Japan's unique driving challenges and potential for AVs
Japan's aging population means there just aren't enough drivers for deliveries or transport jobs. That makes it a prime spot for autonomous vehicles.
The data Nuro collects in Japan will help make its AVs smarter and more reliable, not just locally, but for future launches worldwide.