Nutanix places Bengaluru team at heart of AI efforts
Technology
Nutanix, a cloud tech company, has put its Bengaluru team at the heart of its AI efforts.
CEO Rajiv Ramaswami recently highlighted how this group is building smart tools, like an AI token routing system, to help businesses run their computing more efficiently and keep costs in check.
Nutanix invests $20 million in AI infrastructure
Engineers from Bengaluru and Pune now account for 40% of Nutanix's worldwide patents, showing just how central they are to the company's breakthroughs.
Nutanix has also invested $20 million in AI infrastructure to do more development in-house, aiming to rely less on outside providers, a move the company expects will pay off within a year.