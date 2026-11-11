NVIDIA $4.94T valuation hit by Jensen Huang controversies, Microsoft overtakes
NVIDIA is still the biggest name in AI, with a market cap of $4.94 trillion, basically putting it up there with some countries' economies.
But things have gotten rocky lately: controversies around CEO Jensen Huang led to over 8% drop in NVIDIA's shares, letting Microsoft overtake it in value.
NVIDIA Q2: $66.1B sales amid lawsuit
Even with the drama, NVIDIA crushed it in the second quarter of 2026, grabbing 63% of global AI computing power and selling $66.1 billion worth of chips.
Now there is a shareholder lawsuit claiming the company misled investors during these scandals.
People are watching closely to see if NVIDIA can keep leading the tech world.