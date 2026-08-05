NVIDIA and OSAI unveil SAFE framework for AI incident response

SAFE's proposals were developed during discussions at the Black Hat cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas and have been opened for public feedback.

It focuses on private reporting of AI security issues, notifications for affected parties, and teamwork after incidents happen.

The Linux Foundation is managing the review process for the proposals, which are open for public feedback.

More than 120 companies have already joined, including Microsoft, Intel, Adobe, and Visa, but big players like OpenAI and Google have not signed up yet.