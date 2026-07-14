NVIDIA brings GeForce NOW cloud gaming to India July 15
Technology
NVIDIA's GeForce NOW cloud gaming service will go live on July 15 across India, letting you stream over 5,000 PC games straight from NVIDIA servers to your laptop, phone, smart TV, or handheld console.
After a waitlist-only beta phase, anyone can jump in and play (no fancy hardware needed).
GeForce NOW pricing and features
You can pick between Performance (₹999 a month) or Ultimate (₹1,999 a month) tiers, or grab a day pass for quick sessions.
Ultimate users get cool extras like DLSS 4 tech and super-smooth streaming up to 5K at 120 fps.
Games are accessible through Steam, Epic Games Store, or Xbox Game Pass.
Optional cloud storage starts at ₹299 a month and UPI payments make signing up simple.
Beta users with Early Passes score a 20% discount for their first three months.