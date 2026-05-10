NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says AI expanding into physical industries
Technology
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang thinks artificial intelligence's next big move is into physical industries like manufacturing, logistics, transportation, and life sciences.
At the Adobe Summit, he pointed out that while AI already handles digital stuff well, it still needs to learn how to interact with the real world to help these major sectors.
Digital twins enable safer industrial testing
Huang's solution? "Digital twins": super-detailed 3D models of real things like cars or a perfume bottle.
He explained these let companies safely test robots and new ideas without risking actual assets or disrupting operations.
According to Huang, this could make automation way more accessible and speed up innovation across entire industries.