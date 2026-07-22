NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang urges US embrace China's open-source AI
Technology
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang thinks the US should be more open to using China's open-source AI models.
In a recent chat with Axios, he called these models "excellent" and said there's "zero possibility" they'll overtake US tech.
Instead of worrying about competition, Huang believes sharing AI tech helps everyone and makes global adoption easier.
Huang urges US firms share models
Huang pointed out that open-source AI boosts demand for things like chips and data centers, which is good for the whole industry.
He also argued that making AI accessible actually strengthens security, since researchers can spot and fix problems faster.
Highlighting China's progress with models, he urged American companies to follow suit and make their own advanced AIs more widely available.