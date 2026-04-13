NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang uses AI as a learning tool
Technology
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang recently shared how he uses AI, not as a replacement for human thinking, but as a tool to help him learn and solve problems.
He believes the real power of AI comes from asking smart questions, both when using the tech and leading teams.
Jensen Huang cautions against AI overreliance
Huang puts it simply: Most of my work is asking questions, not telling people what to do.
He's careful not to rely on AI for everything, echoing researchers' concerns that leaning too much on AI can make us less sharp.
For him, using AI should boost our thinking skills—not take their place.