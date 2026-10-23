NVIDIA debuts open-source Microducks AI robots at GTC Berlin demo
Technology
NVIDIA just introduced Microducks, tiny, AI-trained robots, at GTC Berlin.
Created with Hugging Face and Pollen Robotics, these open-source bots use AI, cloud computing, and simulation to learn real-world tasks.
During the demo, they followed CEO Jensen Huang's commands (with a few funny missteps), showing off their playful side.
Microducks built for students and developers
Standing only 10-inch tall and weighing less than 0.91kg, Microducks are built for students and developers to experiment with robotics.
They're trained in virtual worlds using NVIDIA's Isaac Lab and Isaac Sim tools before trying things out for real.
It's a peek at how robotics could become more accessible (and a lot more fun) for everyone.