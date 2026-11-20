NVIDIA debuts RTX Spark superchip at India AI event
NVIDIA hosted its RTX Spark Experience event in India, packing some serious power for anyone into AI, gaming, or content creation.
These machines run on the new RTX Spark superchip, featuring a Blackwell RTX GPU and Grace CPU, with up to 128GB memory and impressive up to 1 petaflop of FP4 AI performance.
Brands unveil AI devices in India
The launch event wasn't just about NVIDIA. ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and MSI all rolled out their own AI-focused devices too.
Highlights include ASUS's ProArt P14 at ₹3,19,990 and ProArt P16 at ₹4,89,990, Dell's XPS 16 Creator Edition (from ₹4,49,990),
HP's OmniBook Ultra (preorders from November 24 at ₹5,49,999), Lenovo's Yoga Pro 9n at ₹2,99,399 and Yoga 9n 2-in-1 at ₹3,32,801,
MSI's EdgeMesa N AI+ (from ₹3,89,999), and Gigabyte's AI TOP Aero coming later in December at ₹7,35,499,
so there are plenty of options if you're looking to level up your setup for creative or tech-heavy work.