NVIDIA DLSS 5 promises lifelike lighting and textures in games

DLSS 5 analyzes each frame for details like hair, fabric, skin, and lighting to deliver sharp, consistent visuals anchored to the game's world. It plugs into existing games through NVIDIA 's Streamline framework with DLSS and Reflex support. Requires supported NVIDIA GPUs and drivers.

It wowed the crowd with real-time demos in various games

Game developers get new tools to fine-tune effects so each title keeps its unique style.

As NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang put it, this is the "GPT moment for graphics," blending handcrafted artistry with AI smarts.

The tech wowed fans with demos in Starfield, Hogwarts Legacy, and Resident Evil Requiem, showing off just how much more immersive future games could feel.