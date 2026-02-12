NVIDIA GeForce Now arrives on Amazon Fire TV Stick
NVIDIA just dropped its GeForce Now app for Amazon Fire TV Stick, making it super easy to stream your favorite PC games straight to your TV.
Announced on February 12, 2026, the app works with Steam and other supported accounts/platforms, and supports controllers connected via Bluetooth or a USB adapter.
It's compatible with newer Fire TV Stick models and streams in crisp 1080p at 60fps.
Supported devices and performance
You'll need a Fire TV Stick 4K Plus (2nd Gen), 4K Max (1st or 2nd Gen), and the right version of Fire OS.
The app delivers smooth gameplay at up to 1080p60 with stereo sound, so gaming on your big screen actually feels good—no console required.
Competing with other gaming services
You can pay for better performance.
Alongside the launch, NVIDIA added eight new games—including Kingdom Come: Deliverance and some Capcom classics—putting GeForce Now in direct competition with Amazon Luna and Xbox Cloud Gaming on Fire TV.