NVIDIA GeForce Now arrives on Amazon Fire TV Stick Technology Feb 12, 2026

NVIDIA just dropped its GeForce Now app for Amazon Fire TV Stick, making it super easy to stream your favorite PC games straight to your TV.

Announced on February 12, 2026, the app works with Steam and other supported accounts/platforms, and supports controllers connected via Bluetooth or a USB adapter.

It's compatible with newer Fire TV Stick models and streams in crisp 1080p at 60fps.