NVIDIA gives GB300 Grace Blackwell supercomputer to NPS in Monterey
NVIDIA just gave its newest Grace Blackwell AI supercomputer to the US Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) in Monterey, California.
The goal? To boost research in computer science and aerospace engineering, especially for military projects.
This is the first time NVIDIA's advanced GB300-powered technology is being used by the US military.
Supercomputer aids NPS operational research
With this supercomputer, NPS students and faculty can tackle tough, real-world military challenges faster and smarter.
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang called AI a backbone of America's defense, while Navy leaders say it's key for keeping their education up to date with new tech.
For now, access will be managed carefully so the system gets used where it matters most, helping naval teams solve critical operational problems.