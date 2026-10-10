NVIDIA GPUs underpin AI as GPU providers rise 55%
NVIDIA's GPUs are basically the backbone of modern AI, with labs pouring billions of dollars into getting their hands on them.
To keep up, companies can now rent these chips from big cloud names like Amazon or Google, or pick from more than 300 newer "neocloud" providers.
In fact, there's been a 55% spike in GPU providers in under 11 months, making access way easier than before.
NVIDIA expects revenue up 89%
Big AI players like OpenAI stick with established cloud giants for reliability, while neoclouds such as CoreWeave offer more flexibility for special projects.
Even SpaceX is signing huge rental deals to tap into spare capacity.
All this demand has sent NVIDIA's stock soaring to a record high (close to $6 trillion in market value), and the company expects its revenue to jump 89% this quarter compared to last year.