NVIDIA launches DLSS 5 September 3 ahead of NBA 2K27

NVIDIA is rolling out its new graphics tech, DLSS 5, on September 3, just in time for NBA 2K27.

Built for all GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs and laptops and GeForce Now, DLSS 5 uses AI to boost game visuals.

But not everyone's a fan; some gamers feel it changes the original look of games too much, calling it an "AI slop filter."