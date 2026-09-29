NVIDIA launches DLSS 5 September 3 ahead of NBA 2K27
Technology
NVIDIA is rolling out its new graphics tech, DLSS 5, on September 3, just in time for NBA 2K27.
Built for all GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs and laptops and GeForce Now, DLSS 5 uses AI to boost game visuals.
But not everyone's a fan; some gamers feel it changes the original look of games too much, calling it an "AI slop filter."
NVIDIA says developers have control
NVIDIA says DLSS 5 gives developers plenty of control: they can tweak settings to fit their artistic style or even let players turn it off completely.
The company promises that with the September 3, 9pm PT, driver update, NBA 2K27 will look more lifelike while still respecting the developers' vision.