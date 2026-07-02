NVIDIA launches liquid cooling to reduce energy and recycle water
Technology
NVIDIA just launched a liquid cooling system that targets the processors directly, helping AI data centers use less energy and water.
Instead of relying on old-school air cooling, this setup makes it possible to recycle heated water for other uses, making AI operations a bit more planet-friendly.
Experts: semiconductor production uses ultrapure water
Still, experts say the environmental impact of AI goes way beyond cooling.
Making semiconductors takes millions of liters of ultrapure water every day, and powering all that tech adds even more strain.
Researchers suggest that real progress means combining smarter cooling with renewable energy, recycling programs, and more efficient chip designs.