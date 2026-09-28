NVIDIA launches open agent safety platform with OpenShell and Sentry
Technology
NVIDIA just rolled out the Open Agent Safety Platform, aiming to make AI systems safer from hacks and glitches.
The platform brings two open-source tools: OpenShell, which sets who can access what on AI systems, and NVIDIA Sentry, which keeps an eye out for anything suspicious.
CEO Jensen Huang says building strong tech matters more than just making new rules.
Hugging Face acquisition underscores security focus
These tools come after some big AI security scares, like the Hugging Face incident in July.
NVIDIA's vice president of enterprise AI, Justin Boitano, even mentioned its tech could have stopped those problems.
With NVIDIA recently agreed earlier this month to acquire Hugging Face for about $13 billion, it's clear it's serious about keeping AI safe without slowing down innovation.