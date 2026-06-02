NVIDIA launches RTX Spark Arm laptop platform at Computex 2026
NVIDIA just jumped into the laptop processor game with its new RTX Spark platform, announced at Computex 2026.
These Arm-based chips are coming to laptops from brands like Microsoft, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and MSI, bringing smarter AI features, longer battery life, and ultra-slim designs.
RTX Spark laptops offer 20-core CPUs
The top RTX Spark laptops pack serious power: 20 CPU cores, 6,144 GPU cores, and up to 128GB of fast memory. Over 30 models are expected this year.
Microsoft showed off its Surface Laptop Ultra; ASUS has new ProArt P16/P14 for creatives; MSI is expected to launch a convertible Prestige N16 Flip AI Plus with a gorgeous OLED screen.
Dell's XPS 16, HP's OmniBook series, and Lenovo's Yoga Pro 9n are also joining the lineup soon, all powered by NVIDIA's latest tech.