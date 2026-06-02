NVIDIA launches RTX Spark Arm laptop platform at Computex 2026

RTX Spark laptops offer 20-core CPUs

The top RTX Spark laptops pack serious power: 20 CPU cores, 6,144 GPU cores, and up to 128GB of fast memory. Over 30 models are expected this year.

Microsoft showed off its Surface Laptop Ultra; ASUS has new ProArt P16/P14 for creatives; MSI is expected to launch a convertible Prestige N16 Flip AI Plus with a gorgeous OLED screen.

Dell's XPS 16, HP's OmniBook series, and Lenovo's Yoga Pro 9n are also joining the lineup soon, all powered by NVIDIA's latest tech.