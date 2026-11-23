NVIDIA launches RTX Spark in India for AI creative gaming
NVIDIA just dropped its new RTX Spark platform in India, bringing laptops and desktops powered by the Grace CPU and Blackwell RTX GPU.
These machines are built for AI, creative work, and gaming, with up to 128GB unified memory, starting at ₹3,29,990.
Unified memory enables larger on-device models
You get NVIDIA's software stack (think CUDA and DLSS) plus a unified memory setup that lets bigger AI models run smoothly right on your device.
The Dell XPS 16 Creator Edition is already out, HP OmniBook Ultra lands November 24, while Gigabyte N1X is slated to go on sale in December 2026 and MSI Prestige N16 Flip AI+ in the first quarter of 2027.
Running Windows on Arm and supporting more than 7,000 apps and games, these devices are all about meeting the growing demand for AI power, thanks to a team-up between NVIDIA and brands like ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and Gigabyte.