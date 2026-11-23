You get NVIDIA's software stack (think CUDA and DLSS) plus a unified memory setup that lets bigger AI models run smoothly right on your device.

The Dell XPS 16 Creator Edition is already out, HP OmniBook Ultra lands November 24, while Gigabyte N1X is slated to go on sale in December 2026 and MSI Prestige N16 Flip AI+ in the first quarter of 2027.

Running Windows on Arm and supporting more than 7,000 apps and games, these devices are all about meeting the growing demand for AI power, thanks to a team-up between NVIDIA and brands like ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and Gigabyte.