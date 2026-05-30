NVIDIA Microsoft and Arm tease N1 N1X ahead of Computex
Technology
NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Arm are hinting at a big reveal ahead of Computex 2026 in Taipei (June 2-5).
All three just posted the same message, "A new era of PC. 25.0528, 121.5990," pointing to the Taipei Music Centre, where NVIDIA's keynote is set for May 31.
The buzz? NVIDIA is expected to finally show off its N1 and N1X laptop chips.
NVIDIA Arm chips target Windows AI
These new chips combine CPU and GPU power on Arm architecture, aiming to boost AI features in Windows laptops.
The higher-end N1X packs around 20 CPU cores with NVIDIA's Blackwell graphics tech.
Big brands like Dell, Lenovo, and ASUS are already working on laptops with these chips, which could hit shelves by late 2026.