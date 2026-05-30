NVIDIA Microsoft and Arm tease N1 N1X ahead of Computex Technology May 30, 2026

NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Arm are hinting at a big reveal ahead of Computex 2026 in Taipei (June 2-5).

All three just posted the same message, "A new era of PC. 25.0528, 121.5990," pointing to the Taipei Music Centre, where NVIDIA's keynote is set for May 31.

The buzz? NVIDIA is expected to finally show off its N1 and N1X laptop chips.