NVIDIA Microsoft Meta urge White House to support open-weight AI
Technology
Big names like NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Meta just teamed up with 22 other tech leaders to ask the US government for support on "open-weight" AI models.
In a letter to the White House, they argued that keeping these AI models accessible is crucial for US tech leadership and warned that strict rules could slow down innovation, especially as China's AI scene heats up.
Open-weight AI enables developer customization
Open-weight AI lets developers customize and build on existing models instead of starting from scratch.
The group says this makes AI more affordable, helps startups compete, and spreads benefits across industries like healthcare and education.
As NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang put it: "The world needs both frontier closed models and frontier open models."