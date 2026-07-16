NVIDIA partners with Fanuc and Yaskawa Electric on AI robotics
NVIDIA just announced a partnership with Japanese tech giants Fanuc and Yaskawa Electric to push forward smarter, more adaptable robots powered by AI.
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang shared the news in Tokyo, saying, "With AI, robots will become smart, easily adaptable and accessible."
This move highlights how important Japan is for the global chip industry and shows NVIDIA is serious about leading the AI game.
Jensen Huang meets Kioxia, Tokyo Electron
Huang's visit to Japan drew lots of attention. He even stopped by Akihabara's Sega Sammy event and met with top executives from Kioxia and Tokyo Electron.
The timing fits right in with a worldwide surge in AI investment (think: record profits for chipmakers like TSMC), making these new partnerships a big deal for anyone interested in where tech is headed next.