NVIDIA partners with SK Hynix, Naver, Doosan to advance AI

Partnerships expand into memory, cloud, robotics

SK Hynix will work with NVIDIA on advanced memory for AI data centers: think faster processing for huge amounts of information.

SK Telecom is set to build a massive AI cloud platform powered by NVIDIA technology, with the first AI data center under the project likely to start operations in 2027.

Meanwhile, Doosan plans to use NVIDIA's physical AI for smarter robots and expects energy solutions to be integrated into future AI data-center platforms.

These moves signal NVIDIA's push beyond just chips into the wider world of AI infrastructure and robotics.