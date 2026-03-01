NVIDIA partners with telecom giants to build AI-driven 6G networks
NVIDIA just announced a new team-up with 12 big tech and telecom partners to build open, secure, and AI-driven 6G networks.
The news dropped at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, where they shared plans to weave AI into everything from network hardware to the cloud.
Coalition includes major players like Ericsson, Nokia, and T-Mobile
The coalition features names like BT Group, Cisco, Ericsson, Nokia, T-Mobile, SK Telecom, SoftBank Corp., and more.
Their mission: create software-based AI-Radio Access Networks (AI-RAN) that work well together and can handle real-time tasks—think autonomous robots or smart machines.
Initial trials — timeline not specified in the source; commercial launches — timeline not specified in the source
NVIDIA rolled out a new telecom model powered by its Nemotron tech. The source article does not specify timelines for initial trials or commercial launches.
As CEO Jensen Huang put it: "AI is redefining computing and driving the largest infrastructure buildout in human history — and telecommunications is next."
This open approach could help startups jump in as 6G aims to support massive numbers of connected devices.