NVIDIA partners with telecom giants to build AI-driven 6G networks

The coalition features names like BT Group, Cisco, Ericsson, Nokia, T-Mobile, SK Telecom, SoftBank Corp., and more. Their mission: create software-based AI-Radio Access Networks (AI-RAN) that work well together and can handle real-time tasks—think autonomous robots or smart machines.

NVIDIA rolled out a new telecom model powered by its Nemotron tech. The source article does not specify timelines for initial trials or commercial launches.

As CEO Jensen Huang put it: "AI is redefining computing and driving the largest infrastructure buildout in human history — and telecommunications is next."

This open approach could help startups jump in as 6G aims to support massive numbers of connected devices.