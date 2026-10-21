NVIDIA releases 621.01 driver with Microsoft Advanced Shader Delivery support
NVIDIA just dropped a fresh GPU driver (version 621.01) on October 21, 2026, and it's all about making your games feel smoother.
Thanks to Microsoft's Advanced Shader Delivery tech, you'll see way less stuttering and annoying CPU spikes in titles like Gears of War: E-Day and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, especially as long as you download the games via the Xbox PC app or have the Xbox PC app installed on your PC.
Advanced shader delivery uses cloud compilation
This tech basically moves shader compilation to the cloud using DirectX 12 and Windows 11, so games load faster without those mid-game hiccups.
It even works with AMD GPUs (Adrenalin 26.6.1 or newer) and Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 chips if you have the right drivers; no fancy hardware upgrades needed.
Plus, it supports games from other platforms like Steam as long as you've got the Xbox PC app installed.