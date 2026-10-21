NVIDIA releases 621.01 driver with Microsoft Advanced Shader Delivery support

NVIDIA just dropped a fresh GPU driver (version 621.01) on October 21, 2026, and it's all about making your games feel smoother.

Thanks to Microsoft's Advanced Shader Delivery tech, you'll see way less stuttering and annoying CPU spikes in titles like Gears of War: E-Day and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, especially as long as you download the games via the Xbox PC app or have the Xbox PC app installed on your PC.