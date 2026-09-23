NVIDIA releases free Isaac ROS 5.0 with smarter AI workflows

Isaac ROS 5.0 brings in handy skills like FoundationStereo for sharper stereo vision, FoundationPose for object tracking that's up to 5.5 times faster, plus a fresh pick-and-place skill to speed up basic robot tasks.

It also now supports ROS Lyrical with a new data interface, making it easier for developers to create cool robotics projects across different NVIDIA devices, all without paying a cent.