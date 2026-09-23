NVIDIA releases free Isaac ROS 5.0 with smarter AI workflows
Technology
NVIDIA just dropped Isaac ROS 5.0, a major update to its free, open-source robotics platform.
The new version packs smarter AI tools and ready-to-use workflows, so building robot applications is now smoother, especially if you're working with ROS Lyrical and Ubuntu 24.04 on NVIDIA hardware.
Isaac ROS 5.0 adds FoundationPose tracking
Isaac ROS 5.0 brings in handy skills like FoundationStereo for sharper stereo vision, FoundationPose for object tracking that's up to 5.5 times faster, plus a fresh pick-and-place skill to speed up basic robot tasks.
It also now supports ROS Lyrical with a new data interface, making it easier for developers to create cool robotics projects across different NVIDIA devices, all without paying a cent.