NVIDIA releases Ising open source AI tools boosting quantum stability

Ising suite adds calibration and decoding

The Ising suite comes with two main features: calibration, which cuts down the time needed to tune quantum processors from days to just hours, and decoding, which uses neural networks for speedy, real-time error correction.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says AI would act as the "control plane" for quantum systems, turning fragile qubits into scalable and reliable computing platforms, a move that sets NVIDIA apart from hardware-focused rivals like IBM and Google.