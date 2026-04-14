NVIDIA releases Ising open source AI tools boosting quantum stability
Technology
NVIDIA just dropped the Ising family, open-source AI tools built to tackle some of quantum computing's toughest problems, like fixing errors and fine-tuning processors.
The goal? Make these futuristic computers way more stable and ready for real-world use.
Ising suite adds calibration and decoding
The Ising suite comes with two main features: calibration, which cuts down the time needed to tune quantum processors from days to just hours, and decoding, which uses neural networks for speedy, real-time error correction.
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says AI would act as the "control plane" for quantum systems, turning fragile qubits into scalable and reliable computing platforms, a move that sets NVIDIA apart from hardware-focused rivals like IBM and Google.