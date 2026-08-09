NVIDIA reportedly assembling team to secure AI before commercial deployment
Technology
NVIDIA is reportedly assembling a special team focused on making AI safer, especially as autonomous agents and open-weight models reach widespread commercial deployment.
They're hiring for roles like founding technical leader and security research engineer to help spot and fix problems before these AIs are used in important real-world situations.
NVIDIA will test and patch AIs
The new team will test how far autonomous AIs can go, look for weak spots, and build tools to patch issues early.
NVIDIA is also pushing for open-weight models (AI systems whose trained parameters are publicly accessible), saying they're crucial for US cybersecurity.