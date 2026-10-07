NVIDIA reveals San Jose AI data center LPX rack
Technology
NVIDIA just rolled out its new AI data center strategy at a San Jose event.
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said these upgrades are all about making data centers faster and more profitable.
The highlight? Its new LPX rack uses NVIDIA Groq 3 LPU in combination with Rubin GPUs.
NVIDIA introduces multiple AI infrastructure products
Alongside the LPX rack, NVIDIA introduced products like the Vera-Rubin NVL72, CPU-focused Vera racks, the Bluefield 4 STX, and speedy Spectrum-6 SPX networking systems.
NVIDIA's Ian Buck said that the LPX rack delivers more tokens per second while using less power, a win for anyone running AI projects.
With these all-in-one solutions, NVIDIA wants to make life easier for anyone managing AI infrastructure and keep its lead in the fast-moving AI game.