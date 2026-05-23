NVIDIA is including China in its $200B CPU market forecast

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has said that his company's forecast of a $200 billion market for central processing units (CPUs) includes China. This comes despite ongoing technology tensions between the United States and China. Huang made the comments today in Taiwan, where he is meeting with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

Market expansion CPU demand surge amid AI shift Huang had earlier assured investors that NVIDIA can sustain its growth with a broad customer base and new products. He said the company's new "Vera" central processors give it access to this $200 billion market. The demand for CPUs has increased as businesses move toward agentic AI systems, which perform autonomous functions, moving beyond graphics processing units (GPUs).

Approval status NVIDIA optimistic about Chinese market NVIDIA has received licenses from the US government to sell its H200 chips. However, Chinese officials have not approved these sales as they promote domestic chip suppliers. Despite this, Huang remains optimistic about serving the Chinese market, calling it "very important" and "very large."

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