NVIDIA is including China in its $200B CPU market forecast
What's the story
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has said that his company's forecast of a $200 billion market for central processing units (CPUs) includes China. This comes despite ongoing technology tensions between the United States and China. Huang made the comments today in Taiwan, where he is meeting with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).
Market expansion
CPU demand surge amid AI shift
Huang had earlier assured investors that NVIDIA can sustain its growth with a broad customer base and new products. He said the company's new "Vera" central processors give it access to this $200 billion market. The demand for CPUs has increased as businesses move toward agentic AI systems, which perform autonomous functions, moving beyond graphics processing units (GPUs).
Approval status
NVIDIA optimistic about Chinese market
NVIDIA has received licenses from the US government to sell its H200 chips. However, Chinese officials have not approved these sales as they promote domestic chip suppliers. Despite this, Huang remains optimistic about serving the Chinese market, calling it "very important" and "very large."
Market access
US clears NVIDIA sales to China
According to reports, the United States has cleared about 10 Chinese firms to purchase NVIDIA's H200 chips. However, no deliveries have been made yet. Huang had also attended the talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing this month as part of the US delegation.