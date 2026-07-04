NVIDIA seeks lead architect for Space-1 cosmic data center software
Technology
NVIDIA, which unveiled Space-1 at the GTC conference months ago, is now hiring a lead architect to build the software that will run this cosmic data center.
Google, SpaceX explore orbital data centers
Space-1 uses a Vera Rubin-class platform designed to survive radiation and extreme temperature swings, pretty wild compared to your usual server room.
NVIDIA isn't alone here; Google and SpaceX are also exploring space-based data centers, showing just how big the race for orbital AI has become.
If you're into tech or dreaming about working in space, this could be your kind of future.