NVIDIA ships Spectrum-X switches with TSMC for AI data centers
Technology
NVIDIA just started shipping its new Spectrum-X switches, made with help from TSMC.
These switches are designed to boost speed and cut power use in AI data centers, think up to 400 terabits per second.
Early units are already reaching select partners, and NVIDIA plans to ramp up production later this year.
Spectrum-X combines optical engines, switch chips
Spectrum-X combines optical engines and switch chips, making data move faster while using less energy, pretty important for places running tons of AI.
NVIDIA used TSMC's silicon photonics technology to keep everything compact and reliable.
At the launch event, NVIDIA executives highlighted how Taiwan's technology ecosystem is helping them meet the world's growing demand for AI computing power.