NVIDIA showcases humanoid training systems featuring China linked components
NVIDIA is showcasing humanoid robot training packages that use China-linked components.
One of its new training systems features the Wuji Hand 2, designed by startup Wuji and shown on a slide behind CEO Jensen Huang as he spoke in Berlin.
Built with Agile Robots, research institutions such as Stanford and ETH Zurich can likely start using it in early 2027.
Sharpa hands and Isaac software
Alongside Wuji, NVIDIA's humanoid robot training packages also feature hands from Singapore-headquartered Sharpa, which has manufacturing R&D in Shanghai.
The whole system uses NVIDIA's Isaac robotics software and Jetson Thor computing platform, with the robot body developed with Agile Robots.
By working closely with these partners, NVIDIA is betting big on China's rising influence in the future of advanced robotics.