NVIDIA stops shipping AI chips to China
What's the story
NVIDIA, the world's leading supplier of artificial intelligence (AI) chips, has stopped shipping its Hopper data center chips to China. The decision comes despite the US government's approval for a version of this model to be sold in the Asian nation last year. Colette Kress, NVIDIA's interim CEO, confirmed this during an earnings call on Tuesday.
Market impact
$2.4B worth of Hopper products sold to China in Q3
Kress revealed that NVIDIA sold $2.4 billion worth of licensed Hopper data center products to China in Q3.
However, she added that the company's future guidance doesn't include any licensed Hopper data center products, and it is no longer shipping these items to China.
This marks a major shift for a company that has long fought for more business with Chinese customers.
Leadership transition
Board understands national security dynamics are changing our marketplace
The decision comes after the ousting of CEO Jensen Huang, who was a strong proponent of exports to China.
Harvey Jones, NVIDIA's newly appointed chair, said the company's board understands it is "living in a world" where "national security dynamics are making major changes in our marketplace."
He added that their next CEO will have to "navigate those waters very carefully."
Strategic move
Board committee on national security and export controls
Along with its decision to stop shipping Hopper data center chips to China, NVIDIA also announced plans to form a board committee focused on national security and export controls.
The move comes as the Trump administration is tightening restrictions on processor exports amid concerns over national security risks.