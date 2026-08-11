NVIDIA to create $500 billion fund, Meta opens model weights

NVIDIA and Meta are rolling out big plans to deal with the challenges that come with rapid AI growth.

NVIDIA is teaming up with Wall Street giants like BlackRock and Goldman Sachs to create a $500 billion fund, making it easier for companies to afford the expensive tech needed for AI.

Over at Meta, Mark Zuckerberg just pledged a $1 billion fund to invest in the communities where it is building data centers and introduced open-weight AI models so people can see more of how their systems work.