NVIDIA to create $500 billion fund, Meta opens model weights
NVIDIA and Meta are rolling out big plans to deal with the challenges that come with rapid AI growth.
NVIDIA is teaming up with Wall Street giants like BlackRock and Goldman Sachs to create a $500 billion fund, making it easier for companies to afford the expensive tech needed for AI.
Over at Meta, Mark Zuckerberg just pledged a $1 billion fund to invest in the communities where it is building data centers and introduced open-weight AI models so people can see more of how their systems work.
NVIDIA and Meta balance AI trust
NVIDIA's fund could help more businesses jump into AI without breaking the bank, but there's some risk if demand slows down.
Meta's community pledge aims to ease concerns about the impact of data centers on local areas, while sharing open-weight models is meant to make their tech a bit less mysterious.
Both companies are trying to balance innovation with public trust as AI keeps expanding fast.