NVIDIA to debut Windows PCs with custom chips at Build
Technology
NVIDIA is about to shake up the PC world by launching its own Windows computers powered by custom chips.
This move puts NVIDIA head to head with big names like Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm.
The official reveal is expected at Microsoft's Build conference in San Francisco and Computex in Taiwan.
NVIDIA teases on-device AI PCs
NVIDIA teased "A new era of PC" on X (formerly Twitter), hinting at a big announcement during Computex.
Teaming up with Microsoft, NVIDIA aims to make AI tasks run directly on your device instead of relying on pricey cloud services.
Their unique chip design could mean faster, smarter PCs, and lower costs for businesses using heavy AI workloads.