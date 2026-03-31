NVIDIA unveils DLSS 4.5 adding dynamic multi frame generation Technology Mar 31, 2026

NVIDIA just dropped DLSS 4.5 at CES 2026, bringing a big upgrade to its AI-powered graphics tech for RTX GPUs.

The highlight? Dynamic Multi Frame Generation, which smartly creates extra frames based on your game's workload, helping boost frame rates and cut down on lag.

There's also a new "6X" mode that can generate up to five extra frames for every one your GPU renders, meaning smoother gameplay, especially if you're rocking an RTX 50-series card.