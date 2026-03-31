NVIDIA unveils DLSS 4.5 adding dynamic multi frame generation
NVIDIA just dropped DLSS 4.5 at CES 2026, bringing a big upgrade to its AI-powered graphics tech for RTX GPUs.
The highlight? Dynamic Multi Frame Generation, which smartly creates extra frames based on your game's workload, helping boost frame rates and cut down on lag.
There's also a new "6X" mode that can generate up to five extra frames for every one your GPU renders, meaning smoother gameplay, especially if you're rocking an RTX 50-series card.
NVIDIA DLSS 4.5 improves gameplay 4K/1440p/1080p
DLSS 4.5 works across popular resolutions like 4K, 1440p, and 1080p, so it fits right in with high-end displays (think G-SYNC Pulsar).
It also brings noticeable improvements to games like ARC Raiders and Marvel Rivals by making action look smoother and more responsive.
If you're into fast-paced or visually demanding games, this update could make a real difference in how they feel to play.