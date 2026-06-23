NVIDIA unveils liquid coolant to cut data centers' water use
NVIDIA just revealed a new liquid cooling system for its artificial intelligence, or AI, servers, designed to help data centers use way less water.
Instead of old-school fans, it uses a closed-loop coolant made from water and propylene glycol, so the same liquid keeps circulating and no extra water is needed.
This setup can handle pretty high temperatures (up to 45 degrees Celsius), which means less energy wasted and a smaller environmental footprint.
NVIDIA claims 50MW center saves $4 million/yr
According to NVIDIA, a single 50-megawatt data center could save over $4 million each year in cooling costs with this system.
That's huge, especially since the U.N. says AI-related water use could meet the needs of 1.3 billion people annually by the end of the decade.
Other tech giants like Microsoft are also moving away from traditional water-based cooling, making sustainability a bigger priority across the industry.