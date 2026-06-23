NVIDIA unveils liquid coolant to cut data centers' water use Technology Jun 23, 2026

NVIDIA just revealed a new liquid cooling system for its artificial intelligence, or AI, servers, designed to help data centers use way less water.

Instead of old-school fans, it uses a closed-loop coolant made from water and propylene glycol, so the same liquid keeps circulating and no extra water is needed.

This setup can handle pretty high temperatures (up to 45 degrees Celsius), which means less energy wasted and a smaller environmental footprint.