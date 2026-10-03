NVIDIA unveils LPX rack at GTC to accelerate AI processing
NVIDIA just dropped some big news at the GTC conference. They're rolling out fresh hardware to supercharge AI data centers.
CEO Jensen Huang showed off the LPX rack, which teams up Groq tech with NVIDIA's Groq-derived NVIDIA Groq 3 LPU and Rubin GPUs.
The goal? Speedier processing and smoother data handling, so AI can work faster and help companies boost their bottom line.
NVIDIA touts LPX performance and efficiency
The LPX rack blends the NVIDIA Groq 3 LPU with Rubin GPUs for both high performance and energy savings.
Ian Buck from NVIDIA highlighted that these upgrades use less power while meeting all kinds of AI needs, from crunching numbers to storing massive amounts of data.
Alongside the new Vera CPU and Bluefield 4 STX racks, NVIDIA is aiming to be the go-to for anyone building next-generation AI infrastructure, and it definitely puts pressure on its competitors to keep up.