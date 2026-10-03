NVIDIA unveils LPX rack at GTC to accelerate AI processing

NVIDIA just dropped some big news at the GTC conference. They're rolling out fresh hardware to supercharge AI data centers.

CEO Jensen Huang showed off the LPX rack, which teams up Groq tech with NVIDIA's Groq-derived NVIDIA Groq 3 LPU and Rubin GPUs.

The goal? Speedier processing and smoother data handling, so AI can work faster and help companies boost their bottom line.