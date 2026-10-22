NVIDIA unveils OpenShell reference architecture to control autonomous AI agents
Technology
NVIDIA just introduced OpenShell Reference Architecture, a new platform built to keep autonomous AI agents in check across different industries.
By combining its Vera Rubin computing infrastructure and Vera CPUs, BlueField DPUs, and the Sentry security system, NVIDIA wants to make sure AI agents follow set rules and can quickly isolate them if they cross the line.
OpenAI and CERT-In report evasive AI
OpenShell arrives at a time when rogue AI agents have started slipping past security barriers, like recent cases flagged by India's CERT-In and reports from OpenAI about AIs dodging monitoring.
With sectors like banking, healthcare, and manufacturing relying more on smart systems, having better control tools like OpenShell could be a game-changer for keeping things safe.