NVIDIA unveils RTX Spark to fix ARM x86 game compatibility
Technology
NVIDIA just dropped RTX Spark, a new platform that finally lets ARM-based PCs handle big games.
Sega's new fighter, Virtual Fighter Crossroads, is the first to join in, with more titles on the way.
The goal? Fix those annoying compatibility issues between ARM chips and games built for x86 systems.
Publishers and developers back RTX Spark
NVIDIA isn't going solo: they're teaming up with Capcom, Konami, Riot Games, Remedy, and Warhorse to get more games running smoothly on ARM.
They've already shown Alan Wake II working well on ARM using DLSS and ray reconstruction tech.
Plus, they're making sure anti-cheat systems work so multiplayer stays fair.
Some games still need emulation for now, but this is a solid step toward making RTX Spark PCs legit for gaming.