NVIDIA unveils Rubin promising up to 10x inference cost reduction

Rubin packs six integrated chips into one powerful machine, featuring an 88-core Vera CPU and a GPU that can hit up to 50 petaflops of performance.

With smarter design and faster connections, Rubin is all about slashing infrastructure costs so more companies (and cloud giants like AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft) can use advanced AI without breaking the bank.

It's set to roll out to partners sometime in the second half of 2026, so expect even bigger things from AI soon.